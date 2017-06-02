Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday

The Tech Tigers beat Big Lake 13-0 in the Section 5AAA playoffs Thursday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. The Tigers are now 22-0 on the season.

Logan Aleshire threw a five inning no-hitter for the Tigers, while Ethan Hopper and Nick Schmitt each had a pair of hits in the win.

Elsewhere in 5AAA, Apollo got a two-run double in the bottom the sixth inning to get past Willmar 3-2 at Dick Putz Field.

The Tigers and Eagles will play at 12:30 PM at Dick Putz Field Saturday afternoon.

In the loser's bracket, the Rocori Spartans beat Monticello 5-1 and Sauk Rapids-Rice beat Becker 9-8.

The Spartans will play against Big Lake at 10:30 Saturday morning at Dick Putz Field, while the Storm will play against Willmar at the same time at Joe Faber Field.

In Section 6AA the Pierz Pioneers scored a run in the bottom of the first inning then hung on for a 1-0 win over Cathedral at Dick Putz Field. The Crusaders will play in an elimination game against Milaca at 5 p.m. on Monday.

In Section 8AAA Sartell stayed alive with a 14-4 win over Albany. The Sabres will play against Little Falls on Tuesday night.

On the softball diamond Alexandria beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 to end the Storm's season. Rocori also saw their season come to an end with 3-1 and 4-3 losses to Big Lake.