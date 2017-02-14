Prep Sports Schedule

The St. Cloud boys hockey team will take on Minneapolis tonight at the MAC in St. Cloud. Minneapolis features sophmore Jake Hale, the first D-1 recruit for a Minneapolis public school since 1990.

Hale, who committed to Minnesota Duluth, has 20 goals and 24 assists so far this season in 23 games.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS HOCKEY

Becker/Big Lake @ River Lakes

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

ROCORI @ Sartell

Minnetonka @ Tech

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday

New London-Spicer 58, ROCORI 36

Tuesday

Apollo @ Fergus Falls

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

Sartell @ ROCORI

Kimball @ Cathedral

GIRLS HOCKEY

Section 8AA Semifinal

St. Cloud @ Roseau

Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Brainerd