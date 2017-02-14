Prep Sports Schedule
The St. Cloud boys hockey team will take on Minneapolis tonight at the MAC in St. Cloud. Minneapolis features sophmore Jake Hale, the first D-1 recruit for a Minneapolis public school since 1990.
Hale, who committed to Minnesota Duluth, has 20 goals and 24 assists so far this season in 23 games.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS HOCKEY
Becker/Big Lake @ River Lakes
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
ROCORI @ Sartell
Minnetonka @ Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday
New London-Spicer 58, ROCORI 36
Tuesday
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Sartell @ ROCORI
Kimball @ Cathedral
GIRLS HOCKEY
Section 8AA Semifinal
St. Cloud @ Roseau
Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Brainerd