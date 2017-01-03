Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday

The Tech Tigers boys basketball team looks to shake off its first loss of the season Tuesday night with a game against Rogers at Tech High School. The Tigers were defeated 61-52 by Woodbury in the Granite City Classic.

Tonight's game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:20.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Princeton 7:15 PM

Apollo @ Buffalo 7:15 PM

Albany @ Sartell 7:30

Boys Hockey

Sartell @ Monticello 7 PM

Pine City @ Sauk Rapids 7 PM

Girls Basketball

Albany @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Foley

Royalton @ Cathedral

Girls Hockey

River Lakes @ Alexandria