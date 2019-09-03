Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, September 3rd
The Cathedral soccer teams will play a doubleheader at Zimmerman on Tuesday afternoon. The evening kicks off with the boys taking the field at 5 p.m., and the girls game to be played under the lights at 7.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Soccer
Becker @ Sartell 5 PM
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM
Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM
Boys Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Little Falls 5 PM
Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM
Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM
Volleyball
Brainerd @ Sartell
Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Alexandria @ Tech
Cathedral @ Maple Lake