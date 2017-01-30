Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 31st
The St. Cloud boys hockey team is set to host the Moorhead Spuds in a Section 8AA battle at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. St. Cloud is 10-6-1 overall, but 0-5 in Section 8AA, while the Spuds check in at 13-3-3 overall and 4-2-1 in section play.
Tuesday's St. Cloud vs Moorhead hockey game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 7, with puck drop slated for 7:15.
ELSEWHERE:
Moose Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5:30 PM
River Lakes @ Northern Lakes 7 PM
Little Falls @ Sartell 7:15 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCORI @ Cathedral 7:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7:30 PM
Tech @ Moorhead 7:30 PM
Little Falls @ Sartell 7:30 PM
GIRLS HOCKEY
Ice Breakers @ Brainerd/Little Falls 6 PM
Storm 'N' Sabres @ Alexandria 7:15 PM
Northern Lakes @ River Lakes 7:15 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Pierz 7:15 PM
Willmar @ Apollo 7:30 PM
Tech @ ROCORI 7:30 PM
Sartell @ Brainerd 7:30 PM
Cathedral @ Zimmerman 7:30 PM