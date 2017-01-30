Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 31st

The St. Cloud boys hockey team is set to host the Moorhead Spuds in a Section 8AA battle at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. St. Cloud is 10-6-1 overall, but 0-5 in Section 8AA, while the Spuds check in at 13-3-3 overall and 4-2-1 in section play.

Tuesday's St. Cloud vs Moorhead hockey game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 7, with puck drop slated for 7:15.

ELSEWHERE:

Moose Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5:30 PM

River Lakes @ Northern Lakes 7 PM

Little Falls @ Sartell 7:15 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROCORI @ Cathedral 7:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7:30 PM

Tech @ Moorhead 7:30 PM

Little Falls @ Sartell 7:30 PM

GIRLS HOCKEY

Ice Breakers @ Brainerd/Little Falls 6 PM

Storm 'N' Sabres @ Alexandria 7:15 PM

Northern Lakes @ River Lakes 7:15 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Pierz 7:15 PM

Willmar @ Apollo 7:30 PM

Tech @ ROCORI 7:30 PM

Sartell @ Brainerd 7:30 PM

Cathedral @ Zimmerman 7:30 PM