Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 19th

The Cathedral Crusaders will play against the Becker Bulldogs Saturday night at St. Cloud State's Halenbeck Hall. The game can be heard streaming on WJON.com.

The Crusaders are 3-1 so far this season and are coming off a win against Apollo last week. The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games, including a crazy 107-104 loss to Monticello last time out.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls

Willmar @ Tech

Brainerd @ ROCORI

Alexandria @ Apollo

Boys Hockey

Willmar @ River Lakes

Sartell @ St. Cloud

Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tech @ Brainerd

Becker @ Sartell

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud @ Storm N Sabres

River Lakes @ Willmar