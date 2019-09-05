Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 5th
The Apollo Eagles will travel to the Twin Cities for a volleyball match with Minneapolis Edison Thursday night. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.
The Eagles are 1-2 on the season, while the Tommies check in at 2-1.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Sartell @ Brainerd 7 PM
Apollo @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
Alexandria @ Tech 7 PM
Little Falls @ Cathedral 7 PM
Girls Soccer
Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Cathedral @ Little Falls 5:30 PM
Fergus Falls @ Apollo 7 PM
Volleyball (7 pm Start Times)
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Apollo @ Edison
Willmar @ Rocori
Alexandria @ Sartell
Mora @ Cathedral