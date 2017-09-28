Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 28th

The Willmar Cardinal volleyball team will visit the ROCORI Spartans in a battle for Central Lakes Conference supremacy Thursday night. The Cardinals are 6-0 in CLC play and 13-3 overall, while the Spartans check in at 14-3 overall and 5-1 in Central Lakes play.

ELSEWHERE:

VOLLEYBALL

Tech @ Fergus Falls

Alexandria @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

Becker @ Cathedral

BOYS SOCCER

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

St. John’s Prep @ Melrose 5 PM

Cathedral @ Sartell 7 PM

Apollo @ Tech 7 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

Cathedral @ Sartell 5 PM

Melrose @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM

Tech @ Apollo 7 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria 7 PM