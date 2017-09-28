Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 28th
The Willmar Cardinal volleyball team will visit the ROCORI Spartans in a battle for Central Lakes Conference supremacy Thursday night. The Cardinals are 6-0 in CLC play and 13-3 overall, while the Spartans check in at 14-3 overall and 5-1 in Central Lakes play.
ELSEWHERE:
VOLLEYBALL
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Alexandria @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Becker @ Cathedral
BOYS SOCCER
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Melrose 5 PM
Cathedral @ Sartell 7 PM
Apollo @ Tech 7 PM
GIRLS SOCCER
Cathedral @ Sartell 5 PM
Melrose @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM
Tech @ Apollo 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria 7 PM