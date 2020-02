The Rocori boys basketball team will head across Central Minnesota to take on the Becker Bulldogs. The Spartans are currently 8-9 on the season, while the Bulldogs check in at 8-9.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sauk Centre @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

River Lakes @ Willmar

Adapted Floor Hockey

Mounds View @ Slapshots 5:30