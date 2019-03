The Tech Tiger girls basketball team will face a tough test Monday when they head to Central Lakes Conference leading Willmar. The Tigers are 7-14 overall this season, and 3-9 in the CLC. The Cardinals are currently 17-3 overall and 11-1 in the conference.

Tip-off is set for 7:15.

ELSEWHERE:

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:30

Boys Basketball

Cathedral @ Foley 5:45

Sartell @ Alexandria 7:15