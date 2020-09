The Cathedral boys soccer team will take on Minnewaska Area Tuesday in a battle of undefeated Granite Ridge Conference foes. Both teams are 3-0 so far this season.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Whitney Park.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Apollo 7 PM

Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 5 PM

Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM

Apollo @ Fergus Falls 7 PM