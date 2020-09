The Rocori soccer teams will take on Fergus Falls Thursday, with the boys team playing host to the Otters in Cold Spring, while the girls team heads up I94 to play at Fergus Falls.

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

GIRLS SOCCER

Rocori @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM

BOYS SOCCER

St. John’s Prep @ Minnewaska 4:30 PM

Fergus Falls @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM

Moorhead @ Tech 7 PM