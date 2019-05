Prep Scores And Schedule- Tuesday

The Granite City Classic boys hockey tournament got underway Monday at the MAC in St. Cloud with a number of blowouts. The first game of the round-robin tourney was a nail-biter, with Providence Academy edging River Lakes 4-3 in overtime, but the rest of the day's games provided little drama.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Tech 6, Monticello 3

Apollo 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Cathedral 6, Sartell 1

Tuesday:

Monticello vs River Lakes 11:30 AM

Providence Academy vs Sartell 1:45 PM (AM 1390 The Fan)

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Cathedral 5 PM (AM 1390 The Fan)

Tech vs Apollo 7 PM (AM 1240 WJON)

GIRLS HOCKEY:

St. Cloud 2, New Ulm 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Fargo 0

Hastings 1, River Lakes 0

Tuesday:

Fargo vs St Cloud (@ Sartell)

New Ulm vs Sartell/Sauk Rapids (@ Sartell)

Shakopee vs River Lakes (@ Hastings)

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Braham 68, ROCORI 36

Owatonna 73, Tech 39

Sauk Rapids-Rice 56, Worthington 43

Tuesday:

Worthington vs ROCORI (Tech)

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Braham (Tech)

Grand Rapids vs Tech (Tech)

Apollo vs Little Falls (Little Falls)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday:

Becker vs ROCORI (SCSU)

Monticello vs Sartell (SCSU)

Albany vs Apollo (SCSU)

Orono vs Tech (SCSU)

Detroit Lakes vs Sauk Rapids (Sauk Rapids-Rice)