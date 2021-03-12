Prep Scores And Schedule – March 12th

The Sartell boys hockey team rolled over Cathedral 8-1 Thursday night at Bernick's Arena. The Sabres are now 9-7 on the season, while Cathedral falls to 7-9.

The Sabres started the scoring at 1:11 of the first period with a Parker Comstock goal that was assisted by Lacen VanDenBerg. Sartell's Hayden Walters then notched a natural hat trick on his way to a four-goal night.

Walters' first goal came at 1:41 of the opening period and was assisted by Tory Lund. He struck again at 4:13 with an unassisted goal before capping the hat trick with a tally at 8:36 of the second period that was assisted by Teddy McCabe and Gavin Henkemeyer.

Cathedral responded with a Jacob Hirschfeld goal at 11:51 of the second to make the score 4-1, but VanDenBerg answered for the Sabres just :36 later to reestablish the four-goal advantage at 5-1.

The Sabres would get third period goals from Billy Vogt just 14 seconds in, a power play tally from Thomas Franke at 8:53 and Walters' fourth of the night at 11:35 on another power play.

Sartell will wrap up its regular season with a game at Wadena-Deer Creek on Saturday, while the Crusaders will play at Thief River Falls Saturday afternoon.

ELSEWHERE THURSDAY:

BBB:Waconia 65, Tech 54

BBB: Sauk Centre 49, Cathedral 43

GHKY: River Lakes 8, Prairie Centre 0

GBB: Brainerd 62, Apollo 49

GBB: Rocori 73, Tech 66

GBB: Bemidji 55, Sartell 44

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rocori @ Fergus Falls

Sartell @ Apollo

GIRLS HOCKEY

River Lakes @ St. Cloud

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

Brainerd @ Rocori

Albany @ Cathedral