Prep Scores And Schedule
The Sartell Sabres boys hockey team beat Hutchinson 5-2 Thursday night at Bernick's Arena in Sartell. The Sabres were led by Garrett Freeman's hat trick.
The Sabres are now 11-4 overall this season and currently have a 5-2 record in the Central Lakes Conference. Sartell will host Mankato West on Saturday at 4 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Cathedral 85, Mora 57
FRIDAY
Sartell @ Tech
ROCORI @ Apollo
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud 6, River Lakes 0
Fergus Falls 4, Sauk Rapids 1
Sartell 5, Hutchinson 2
Cathedral 6, Little Falls 1
Girls Basketball
Fergus Falls 69, Apollo 55
Alexandria 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
Sartell 55, ROCORI 36
FRIDAY
Braham @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM
Tech @ Willmar
Becker @ Cathedral
Girls Hockey
Bemidji @ River Lakes 5:30
Moorhead @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids