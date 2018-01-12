The Sartell Sabres boys hockey team beat Hutchinson 5-2 Thursday night at Bernick's Arena in Sartell. The Sabres were led by Garrett Freeman's hat trick.

The Sabres are now 11-4 overall this season and currently have a 5-2 record in the Central Lakes Conference. Sartell will host Mankato West on Saturday at 4 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Cathedral 85, Mora 57

FRIDAY

Sartell @ Tech

ROCORI @ Apollo

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 6, River Lakes 0

Fergus Falls 4, Sauk Rapids 1

Sartell 5, Hutchinson 2

Cathedral 6, Little Falls 1

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls 69, Apollo 55

Alexandria 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35

Sartell 55, ROCORI 36

FRIDAY

Braham @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM

Tech @ Willmar

Becker @ Cathedral

Girls Hockey

Bemidji @ River Lakes 5:30

Moorhead @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids