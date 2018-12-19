Prep Hockey Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 18th

The Sartell Sabres defeated rival St. Cloud 3-1 Tuesday night at Bernick's Arena in Sartell. The Sabres are now 6-1 on the season, while St. Cloud falls to 1-2-3 on the year.

Sartell goalie Cole Bright made 22 saves to earn the win, with goals scored by Ryan Zulkowsky, Maddux Hagy and Connor Kalthoff. The lone St. Cloud goal was scored by Sam Oster.

ELSEWHERE:

North Branch 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

River Lakes 2, Willmar 0

Cameron Lemke PPG in 2 nd , Blake Vogt SO

Cathedral 9, Chisago Lakes 0

Blake Perbix/Jack Smith/CJ Zins 2G; Noah Amundson SO

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres 2, Icebreakers 1

Lauren Wensel GWG at 7:21 of third

Willmar 3, River Lakes 1

Tyra Johnson PPG for RL in 3 rd