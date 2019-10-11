Prep Football Schedule- Week Seven
The Sartell Sabres will take on the Alexandria Cardinals Friday night in Sartell. The Sabres are 0-6 to start the season, while Alexandria checks in at 5-1.
The Sabres' six losses include some close calls with Sauk Rapids-Rice (17-14 final score), Moorhead (21-14) and last week at Brainerd (30-26). Alexandria's lone loss happened in week three against Bemidji.
The Sabres and Cardinals will kick off at 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.
ELSEWHERE:
Rocori (4-2) @ Brainerd (2-4)
Apollo (1-5) @ Delano (3-3)
Bemidji (6-0) @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-5)
Moorhead (4-2) @ Tech (3-3)
Milaca (2-4) @ Cathedral (1-5)