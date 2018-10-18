Prep Football Playoff Matchups Appear To Be Set

The 2018 high school football came to a conclusion Wednesday night, with all six metro area teams losing their respective games. However, a brand new season begins when the playoffs get underway on Tuesday.

In Section 8AAAAA , the #5 seed Sartell Sabres will travel to #4 seed Moorhead for a game Tuesday night. The Sabres are 0-8 on the season and 0-17 since their section playoff loss to Moorhead in 2016.

In 6AAAAA , the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm received a first-round bye as the #2 seed with a record of 6-2, while the #3 seed Tech Tigers will host #6 Osseo at St. Cloud State. Tech started the season 5-0 but lost three straight games, and their starting quarterback, to end the season.

The Apollo Eagles earned the #3 seed in 8AAAA, narrowly edging out Fergus Falls with a record of 4-4. Apollo will host a playoff game against Little Falls at Michie Field in a rematch of last season's 33-8 Eagles victory in the opening round.

Apollo and Little Falls can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports Tuesday night.

Elsewhere in 8AAAA, Rocori (1-7) will have to be upset-minded as the #5 team in the six-team section if they want to reach a fifth straight state tournament. The Spartans will open the playoffs with a road game at Fergus Falls, the team they beat last season in a snow storm to advance to their fourth straight tournament.

Finally, in Section 6AAA, the Cathedral Crusaders (0-8) will head to New London-Spicer for a matchup with the 7-1 Wildcats. NL-S beat CHS 55-7 in week two.