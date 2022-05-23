Prep Baseball Update – May 23, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(Thursday May 20th)

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

The Falcons defeated the Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by six hits, including three doubles and good “D”. The Falcons starting pitcher was Logan Winkleman, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Derek Dahmen, he had a sacrifice fly, a stolen base, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brett Leabch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joey Thorsten went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 with a double and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.Charles Hackett went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Crusaders offense was led by John Hawkins, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit twice by a pitch. Jack Theisen, Trevor Fleege, Ben Brown and Jackson Henderson all earned a walk. Grant Wensmann earned a walk and he scored a run and Steven Ellingson had a sacrifice bunt.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 4 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3

The Cubs defeated their conference rivals the Irish, backed by eight hits, including a double and good “D”. The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Ace Meyer threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Cubs offense was led by Devin Waldorf, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Ace Meyer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Clay Faber was credited for a RBI. Ashton Hanan went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gavin Winter went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hank Meyer and Matt Young both went 1-for-3 and Skylor Gruba earned a walk.

The Irish starting pitcher Jarrett Faue threw a compete game, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Jarret Faue, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Marcus Weimer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Goelz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Jost went 1-for-3. Nate Zander earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Salmela earned a walk.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 1 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

The Warriors defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Crush, backed by three timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Isaac Hanson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Adam Jensen, he went 1-for-3 with a double for the games only RBI. Riley DeRosier went 1-for-3 and Cayden Kleffman scored the games only run. Eric Eidenshink had a sacrifice bunt and he had a stolen base, Brady Lund and Jack Schafer both were hit by a pitch.

The Crush starting pitcher Joe Hess threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Crush offense included Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 with a double, Henry Bulson went 1-for-3 with a double and Jaden Mendell went 1-for-3.

FOLEY FALCONS 4 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

The Falcons from the Granite Ridge Conference defeated the Huskers form the Central Minnesota Conference in a little exhibition action. The Falcons collected ten hits, including four doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher Josiah Peterson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons were led on offense by Charles Hackett, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 3-for-4 for a rbi and he had a pair of stolen bases. Joey Thorsten had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Evan Miller earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Dominick Hoika, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gavin Johnson threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued a walk.

The Huskers offense was led by Dierks Opatz, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Drew Lange went 1-for-4 and he scored a run Luke Bieniek went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks and he scored a run. Nik Hanson went 1-for-4, Gavin Johnson went 1-for-1, Tanner Tomasek earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Ryder Peterson earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

ROYALTON ROYALS 11 PILLAGER HUSKIES 1 (5 In.)

The Royals defeated their foe from the Park Region Conference the Huskies, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a double. They were aided by six walks and they played solid “D”. The Royals starting pitcher was righty Jacob Leibold, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Gabe Gorecki, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Leibold went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Sowada went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jameson Klug went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Swenson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Gorecki earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Blake Albright earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was T. Skeesick, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. C. Hanson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and two walks. The Huskies offense included T.Skeesick and C. Creamers both went 1-for-2, K. Imdrieke went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run. T.Sandburg earned a walk and D. Benson was hit by a pitch.

ACGC FALCONS 7 LITCHFIELD DRAGONS 3

The Falcons from the Central Minnesota Conference defeated their foe the Dragons from the Wright County Conference. The Falcons collected seven hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. The Falcons starting pitcher Jaxon Behm threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Logan Straumann gave up two hits, three runs and three walks. Conner Barker threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Connor Barker, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Jack Peterson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Jaxon Behm earned a walk. Logan Straumann went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zach Bagley went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Keegan Kessler-Gross earned a walk and he scored a run, Masson Hiltner earned a walk and Jaden Drange was hit by a pitch.

The Dragons starting pitcher was Owen Carlson, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Calvin Jones threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Dragons offense was led by Hunter Schultz, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Bauer Wahl went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Daniel Estrada went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Calvin Jones went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Connor Taber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack McCann earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Anthony Estrada earned a walk and he scored a run and Caden Besemer earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 5 PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS 3

The Jaguars from the Central Minnesota Conference defeated their foe from the Park Region Conference in exhibition action. The Jaguars collected twelve hits and they play solid defense. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Ashton Dingmann, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 4-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ashton Dingmann was credited for a RBI. Will Vanbeck went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Tanner Shelton went 1-for-3. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4 and Easton Hagen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Panthers starting was Dylan Debilzen, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. The Panthers offense was led by Mason Boesl went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Cole Gesell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Thienes went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Zach Mrnak was credited for a RBI and Dylan Debilzen earned a walk and he scored two runs. David Revering and Chase Thieschafer both went 1-for-3 and Dylan Debilzen earned a walk and he scored two runs.

ROCORI SPARTANS 2 MAHTOMEDI ZEPHERS 1

(Saturday May 21st)

The Spartans defeated the Zephers in a little exhibition action. The Spartans collected four hits and they played solid defense. The Spartans staring pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and recorded five strikeouts. Evan Acheson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Spanier had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Beck Loesch went 1-for-3 and he score a run and Joel Sowada went 1-for-3. Brady Blattner earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Chad Lieser went 1-for-2. Brady Weber had a stolen base and Luke VanErp scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Zephers was Seth Nelson, he threw a complete game. He gave up four hits, two runs, tow walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense included Jordan Holl, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Roan Appert went 1-for-3 for a RBi and Ethan Loos went 1-for-3. Sam Garry and Kay Sather both earned a walk, Quinn went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Jacob Johnson had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 7 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 6

(Saturday May 21st)

The Crush defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Otters in walk off fashion. The scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Grant Roob got the walk off single to scored Luke Boettcher. The Crush did collect fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Nine players collected hits to give their pitchers support, Elian Mezquita started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Blake O’Hara, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for three RBIs. Grant Roob went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Boettcher went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Henry Bulson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaden Mendell went 1-for-4 with a double, James Nyberg went 1-for-3, Ben Schmitt had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Otters starting pitcher was Carter Thielke, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carson Fronning, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Carlton Fronning, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Swanson went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and Colin Becker went 1-for-4 with a double. Cole Zierden went 2-for-3 with walk and he scored two runs. Carter Thielke went 1-for-2, he had two walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Ethan Gronwold earned two walks.

FRIDAY MAY 20TH

ROCORI SPARTANS 8 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 6

The Spartans from the Central Lakes Conference defeated their rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including five doubles and a home run. The Spartans staring pitcher was Brady Blattner, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Brady Weber threw the final inning in relief to earn the save.

The Spartans were led on offense by Brady Schafer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Payton Randall went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Beck Loesch went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Cole Fuchs went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Tyler Lardy went 1-for-1 with a double. Brady Blattner was credited for a RBI and Jack Spanier went

1-for-4 with a double. Joel Sowada was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Evan Acheson went 1-for-3, Sam Zeiher and Thad Lieser both earned a walk and Blake Tylutki scored a run.

The Lakers staring pitcher was Jordan Tucker, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Noah Rieber threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Bradley Swiers, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Sammy Kirchner went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and had a stolen base. Mason Olmberg went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Carson Rogstad went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kyler Johnston went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Lyman went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 9 WILLMAR CARDINALS 8 (8 Innings)

The Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference defeated their foe from the Central Lakes Conference the Cardinals, with nine hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Nolan Murphy, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Taylor threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Taylor went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Will Thorn went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy went 3-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Gaven Swanson went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Berglund earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jase Tobako earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Owen Kolbinger went

1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jacob Bergsten earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Dailen Adu-Gyumfi had a stolen base and he scored a run and Hayden Harmoning scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Sergio Fernandez, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jason Malmgren threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one run. The Cards offense was led by Sam Etterman, he went 3-for-4 for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Brandt Sunder went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ian Koosman went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Schramm went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Sam Raitz was credited for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Connor Owens was credited for a RBI, Carter Show went 1-for-3 and Sergio Fernandez earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM 12 MONTICELLO MAGIC 9

The Storm of the Central Lakes Conference defeated their foe from the Mississippi 8 Conference backed by eleven hits, seven players collected hits and they were aided by eleven walks. The Storm starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Andrew Bemboom, he went 3-for-4 for four RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Alex Harren went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody went

1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks an he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Dominic Mathias went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch twice. Noah Jensen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Keegan Peterson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Andrew Harren earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Magic starting pitcher was Zach Anderson, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs and four walks. Luke Branson threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Bitz threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks.

The Magic was led on offense by Brock Wotalla went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Alex Fearing went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Caden King went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Zach Anderson went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Brock Holthaus went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Nicholas Anderson was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Tyler Bitz earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 14 MINNEWASKA LAKERS 1 (5 Innings)

The Bulldogs from the Central Minnesota Conference defeated their rivals from the West Central Conference the Lakers. They collected twelve hits, including eight players collecting hits and they were aided by six walks. Eli Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Eli Nelson, he went 4-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-2 for three RBIs and he scored three runs and Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went

2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Chases Bayer went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Miller was credited for a RBI and Bryce Vanderbeek went

1-for-3.

The Lakers starting pitcher Hunter Johnson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Dell threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eleven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jace Lindeman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Lakers offense included: Torii Johnson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Jacob Blair went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and PJ Johnson went

1-for-2.

BBE JAGUARS 12 LPGE THUNDER 2 (5 Innings)

The Jaguars of the Central Minnesota Conference defeated their rivals from the Park Region Conference the Thunder. They collected nine hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Jaguar starting pitcher was Will Vanbeck, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Shelton threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Blaine Fischer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Tanner Shelton went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Casey Lenarz went 1-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Will Vanbeck went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs Easton Hagen went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Luke Dingmann was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Luke Illies earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Jameson Reed went 1-for-1, Blaine Fischer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Thunder starting pitcher was K. Lowe, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, twelve runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. S. Orozco threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and a walk. Their offense was led by K. Lowe, he went 1-for-3 with a double and J. Melenciano went 1-for-2, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. T. Mann was credited for a RBI and T. Twardowski went 1-for-2. K. Hanson was hit by a pitch, C. Allen earned a walk and R. Steinmetz scored a run.

EVW EAGLES 13 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 3 (5 Innings)

The Eagles of the Central Minnesota Conference defeated the Silverstreaks of the Park Region Conference, backed by nine hits and a huge fifth inning, they put up seven runs. The had a home run, a triple and a pair of doubles, this gave their pitcher a great deal of support. Landon Neiman started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by feisty Nolan Geislinger, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a triple for six RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Myles Dzienzel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Ty Spanwick earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Sam Nistler was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Caden Neiman earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Xander Willner was hit by a pitch.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Kyle Mages, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Mekai Hoelascher threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout and Ben Berger gave up a hit. The offense was led by Jacob Johanson went 3-for-3 and Brady Mages went 1-for-3. Tyson Hagedon went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Seth Staloch earned a walk and he scored a run and Bauer Klimek had a stolen base.

PIERZ PIONEERS 4 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 1

The Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their foe the Patriots in exhibition action. They collected four hits, including a double and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher Max Barlay threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Reese Young threw one inning to earn the save, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jeremy Bengesser, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Herold went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Ben Virnig went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Reese Young earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI. Trevor Radunz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Max Barclay and Andy Winscher both were hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Patriots was Grant Loge, he threw two innings, he gave up a hit, three runs and two walks. Caden Nelson threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and five walks. They were led on offense by Taevyn Brown, he went

2-for-3 and Conner Quayle went 1-for-3. Grant Loge earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Nick Kotaska earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Villarreal earned a walk.

UPSALA/SWANVILLE 16 ROYALTON ROYALS 6 (5 In.)

The USA crew from the Prairie Conference defeated rivals the Royals from the Central Minnesota Conference, backed by seven hits, aided by twelve walks. The USA crew’s starting pitcher was Levi Lampert, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The offense was led by Cooper Thieschafer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Levi Lampert went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. R. Johannes went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jeremy Mugg went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and S. Lampert went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. B. Binek earned four walks and was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. L. Harren earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. T. Leners earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, given credited for a RBI and he scored a run. J. Primes earned a walk and he scored a run and C. Ripplinger scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Blake Albright threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nic Leibold threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Royals offense was led by Gabe Gorecki, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Drew Yourczek went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Sowada went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Will Gorecki went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Leibold went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jameson Klug had a sacrifice bunt and Blake Albright scored a run.