Prep Baseball Update

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

REGULAR SEASON GAMES

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 10 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS. 0

(6 Innings)

(Friday May 28th @ Bob Cross)

The Storm defeated their CLC rivals the Otters, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. This gave Landon Lunser the Storm’s starter on the mound great support. Landon threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Storm was led on offense by Andrew Wollak, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored one run and Alex Neeser went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Landon Lunser went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored one run and Conner Hemker went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice for an RBI. Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored one run and Matt Krepp went 1-for-3.

The Otters starting pitcher Kaden Conklin threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ian Stumbo gave up one run in his relief appearance. The Otters offense was led by Carter Thielke, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Ian Stumbo went 1-for-3 and Andrew Johnson was hit by a pitch.

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 12 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 8

(Friday May 28th @ Bob Cross)

The Otters defeated their CLC rivals the Storm in a bit of a slugfest, they collected eleven hits, including three doubles. Cole Zierden started on the mound for the Otters, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits and three runs. Ian Stumbo threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Sorum threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Otters offense was led by Carter Thielke, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Arik Heacox went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored one run. Ian Stumbo went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored one run and Bryce Burrill went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Cole Zierden went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs and Abel Aho was credited for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Andrew Johnson earned a walk and he scored two runs and Drew Bailey earned one walk and he scored a run.

The Storms starting pitcher Brandon Bokelman threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and one walk. Keegan Patterson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Hemker closed out the game with 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Storms offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Alex Harren went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Caleb Nesser went 2-for-2 for an RBI. Dominic Mathies went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored one run and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Keegan Patterson went 1-for-1 with a double, Noah Jensen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Connor Hemker earned a walk and he scored one run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7 NLS WILDCATS 1

(Saturday May 29th @ Paynesville)

The Bulldogs defeated their rivals and highway 23 neighbors the Wildcats, backed nine timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Eli Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Eli Nelson went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored one run and Cooper Bast went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Chase Bayer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored one run and Drew Tangen had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Tori Olmscheid scored one run.

The Lakers starting pitcher R. Lessman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits and seven runs. C. McLain threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by C. McLain, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. A. Anderson and L. Ruter both went 1-for-3 and B. Schultz had a sacrifice fly.

MINNEWASKA LAKERS 5 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 1

(Saturday May 29th @ Paynesville)

The Lakers defeated their rivals the Bulldogs, backed by eight hits, including one timely double. Aaron Versteeg started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Aaron Versteeg, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Darion Alexander went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Mitch Gruber went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Riley Johnson and Dalton Friedrichs both went 1-for-4 and PJ Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sam Hested was credited for an RBI, Tori Johnson earn a walk and he scored one run and Hunter Johnson earned a walk.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Ryan Messer, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit one run, one walk and he had one strikeout. Trent Wendlandt threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Chase Bayer, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Eli Nelson went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Grayson Fuchs earned a walk, he had one stolen base and he scored a run, Abe Bullard earned two walks and Tori Olmscheid earned a walk.

(TUESDAY JUNE 1)

Section 5AAA Championship Bracket Quarterfinals

No. 8 Apollo at No. 1 Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Sauk Rapids at No. 4 St. Francis, TBD

No. 6 Tech at No. 3 Becker, 4:30 p.m.

Section 8AAA Championship Bracket Quarterfinals

No. 6 Little Falls at No. 1 Sartell, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Rocori at No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Eden Valley-Watkins @ LPGE Thunder (6:00)

Benson Braves vs. Paynesville @ Atwater (7:00)

SECTION 6AA:

Dave Overlund

HOLDINGFORD HUSKIERS 11 MILACA WOLVES 1

(Monday May 31st @ Opole)