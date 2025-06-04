Prep Baseball Scores And Schedule &#8211; Wednesday, June 4th

Prep Baseball Scores And Schedule – Wednesday, June 4th

The prep baseball section playoffs continued Tuesday evening after another bout of afternoon rain in Central Minnesota. Here is a look at the scores from yesterday and a look at the schedule for Wednesday.

SECTION 6AA 

Elimination Bracket 

Royalton 4, Foley 3
Albany 5, Staples-Motley 0

Winner's Bracket 

Pierz 1, Cathedral 0

WEDNESDAY 

Albany vs Royalton 12 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field
winner will play Cathedral at approximately 2:30 @ Dick Putz Field

SECTION 8AAAA 

Elimination Bracket 

Sartell 10, Elk River 0
Bemidji 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell 4, Bemidji 2

WEDNESDAY 

Sartell vs St. Michael-Albertville 4:30 PM @ Cold Spring Ballpark

