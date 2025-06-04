Prep Baseball Scores And Schedule – Wednesday, June 4th
The prep baseball section playoffs continued Tuesday evening after another bout of afternoon rain in Central Minnesota. Here is a look at the scores from yesterday and a look at the schedule for Wednesday.
SECTION 6AA
Elimination Bracket
Royalton 4, Foley 3
Albany 5, Staples-Motley 0
Winner's Bracket
Pierz 1, Cathedral 0
WEDNESDAY
Albany vs Royalton 12 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field
winner will play Cathedral at approximately 2:30 @ Dick Putz Field
SECTION 8AAAA
Elimination Bracket
Sartell 10, Elk River 0
Bemidji 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell 4, Bemidji 2
WEDNESDAY
Sartell vs St. Michael-Albertville 4:30 PM @ Cold Spring Ballpark
