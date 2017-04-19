Prep Baseball Scoreboard- April 18th

The Apollo Eagles beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 9-6 Tuesday night at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The Eagles improve to 1-1 on the season with the win, while SRR falls to 3-1 in 2017.

Isaac Holthaus earned the win for Apollo, pitching four innings while allowing just two runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Joey Atkinson was 3-4 to pace the Eagles offense.

Brainerd swept Rocori in a doubleheader at Brainerd High School. The Warriors won game one 8-4, then won game two 8-6.

Will Huls led the Spartans by going 4-7 with a pair of runs batted in in the losses.

Cathedral beat Zimmerman 7-3 at Dick Putz Field. The Crusaders are now 2-1 on the season. Tyler Bautch was 4-4 at the plate and also picked up the win for CHS on the mound.