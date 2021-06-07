Prep Baseball Playoff Update

Dave Overlund

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 1

(Thursday June 3rd @ Sartell) SECTION 8AAA

The Sabres defeated their Section 8AAA rivals the Lakers, in a very good ball game, the Sabres put up four runs in the fifth to put them up. The Sabres collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch started on the the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Gentile closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres were led on offense by Steve Brinkerhoff, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and Kalen Lewis went 3-for-3 and he scored one run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jacob Merril and Andrew Ambrosier both scored one run and Austin Hendrichs earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Blaine Henderson threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The offense was led by Blaine Henderson, he earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Jaden Tucker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Bradley Swiers went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Trevor Schnathorst and Thomas both earned a walk, Zack Oistad was hit by a pitch and Jake Bishop scored one run.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 6 ROCORI SPARTANS 3

(Thursday June 3rd @ Rocori) SECTION 8AAA

The Cardinals defeated their Section 8AAA rivals the Spartans, backed by six timely hits, including a triple. Will Suchy was the starting pitcher for the Cards, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Elijah Holthaus threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cards offense was led by Devin Umbrura, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and JD Hennen went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Brock Lerfald went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Luke Hagen had a sacrifice, he earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Reid Risdorf and Brady McCoy both scored a run, Caleb Runge had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Shay Endres had a stolen base and he scored one run and Elijah Holthaus had a sacrifice.

The Spartans starting pitch Cole Fuchs threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Linn threw one inning in relief, he issued on walk.

The Spartans offense was led by Joel Sowada, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, Cam Miller was it by a pitch and credited for an RBI and Tanner Rausch earned a walk and was credited for an RBI. Jack Spanier went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Blattner went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jayden Phillipi earned a walk and he scored one run and Carter Thelen had a sacrifice.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 10 BIG LAKE HORNETS 7

(Thursday June 3rd @ Big Lake) SECTION 5AAA

The Storm defeated their Section 5AAA rivals the Hornets, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a double. They played errorless baseball to back their starting pitcher Alex Harren. He threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Hemker threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storms offense was led by Andrew Harren, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Dominic Mathies went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Hemker was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Luke Pakkala earned a walk. Noah Jensen eared two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Keegan Patterson scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hornets Sampson Schlegel threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Robeck threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Keenan Hjemstad threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Hornets offense was led by Sampson Schlegel, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Zach Robeck went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored one run. Keenan Hjemstad went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Cole Duchene went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Daniel Chmielewski went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Will Boeckman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brandon Stern went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mitch Spanier had a sacrifice.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 5 STC TECH TIGERS 2

(Thursday June 3rd @ Monticello) SECTION 5AAA

The Magic defeated their Section 5AAA rival the Tigers, backed by five timely hits. Zach Anderson started on the mound for the Magic, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brock Woitala threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Brock Woitala, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Luke Branson went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Zach Anderson was credited for an RBI and Logan Raab had a sacrifice. Jackson Pribyl and Caden King both earned a walk and each scored a run. Calvin Schmitz and Trevor Jones each earned a walk and Alex Fiering earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Tigers starting pitcher Thomas Hoffmann threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Jaxon Kenning he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Andrew Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run and Henry Bulson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Thomas Hoffmann, Mathew Friesen and Jaden Mendal all earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 9 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 4

(Thursday June 3rd @ Becker) SECTION 5AAA

The Bulldogs defeated their Section 5AAA rivals the Thunder, backed by nine hits. The starting pitcher Jackson Thorn threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Kenny Foster Jones threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Will Thorn, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Nolan Murphy went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Kaden Pfingsten went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Matthew Huffman had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored one run. Carson Makarrel went 1-for 1 and he scored two runs, Jackson Thorn was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jacob Bergstrom earned a walk.

The Thunders starting pitcher Eli Nelson threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kai Franke threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Thunder offense was led by Nolan Spence, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Trevor Jones went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Eli Nelson went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Petron went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Gavin Birdsell went 1-for-3, Elliot Swanson earned a walk and he scored a run, Ryan Bouley went 1-for-1 and Caden Spence went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

SAINT FRANCIS SAINTS 8 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 3

(Thursday June 3rd @ St. Francis (SECTION 5AAA)

The Saints defeated their Section 5AAA rivals the Eagles, backed by twelve hits. Their starting pitcher Lucas Hess threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ethan Smith threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued two walks. Parker Leipzig threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Corbin Donner, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Carsen Thorsten went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Lucas Hess went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Aaron Smith went 2-for-4 and Ethen Smith went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Parker Leipzig went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Ethan Roberts went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matthew Heinen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run Cam Husky earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ashton Miller threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Hayden Schmitz had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and James Nyberg went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Blake O’Hara was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Boettcher went 1-for-4 and he scored one run, Alex Hausmann earned two walks, and Ashton Miller and Parker Schulz each were hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3 FAIRMONT CARDINALS 2

(Thursday June 3rd @ Marshall) (Section 3AA)

The Bulldogs defeated their Section 3AA rivals the Cardinals, backed by seven hits and strong pitcher performances. Eli Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired one batter. Ryan Messer threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Chase Bayer, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ryan Messer went 2-for-3. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 and he scored one run and Drew Tangen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Grayson Fuchs and Tori Olmscheid both went 1-for-3. Eli Nelson was hit by a pitch, Abe Bullard was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cooper Bast scored one run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Jacob Crissinger threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Landen Meyerdirk, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Eli Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double and Jack Kosbad went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Zach Jorgensen went 1-for-4 and Nate Soelter went 1-for-3. Levi Pooley earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brenden Schmidtke, Jackson Otermarck and Gavin Rodning all earned one walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 2 FOLEY FALCONS 0

(Friday June 4th @ Foley) SECTION 6AA

The Pioneers defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Falcons in a classic pitching dual. Jeremy Bingesser started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Kanden Happke, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Kyle Welle went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 and he scored one run and Chandler Doucette was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Michael Leidenfrost was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Jonah Prokott had a sacrifice.

The Falcons Logan Winkelman started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Brady Wirth, he went 1-for-2, Charles Hackett earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Logan Winkelman earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 10 STC CATHEDRAL CRUSADER 2

(Friday June 4th @ Avon) SECTION 6AA

The Huskies defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Crusaders, backed by fourteen hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Ethan Navratil started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Carter Birr threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Breyden Eiynck went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored one run and Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored one run. Robert Schleper went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Will Mergen went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Evan Kalthoff went 3-for-4 and he scored one run and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Tanner Arceneau had a sacrifice and he scored a run and Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Janzen threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up six hits and four runs.

The Crusaders offense was led by Caleb Leintz and John Hawkins, both went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Logan Simones went 1-for-3 and he scored one run, Grant Wensmann scored one run and Jack Theisen earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 5

(Friday June 4th @ Spring Hill) SECTION 6AA

The Eagles defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Dutchmen, backed by seven timely hits a good pitching performances. Jackson Geislinger started on the mound, he threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Geislinger threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Armando Walker went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Michael Bautch went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Landon Neiman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Sam Nistler earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Dutchmen’s starting pitcher Tyler Rademacher threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Engelmeyer threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Dutchmen were led on offense by Tyler Rademacher, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Grant Moscho went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Sawyer went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Rieland was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice. Devin Orbeck earned a walk and he scored a run, Brett Engelmeyer was hit by a pitch and Gabe Schwieters earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 MONTICELLO MAGIC 3

(Saturday June 5th @ Monticello) SECTION 5AAA)

The Storm defeated their Section 5AAA rivals the Magic, backed by seven very timely hits and good defense. The Storm put up three big runs in the third inning. Their starting pitcher Landon Lunser threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Krepp went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Keegan Patterson had two stolen bases he scored two runs and Noah Jensen earned a walk. Connor Hemker had a sacrifice and Cale Neeser had a stolen base.

The Magic’s starting pitcher Logan Raab threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brock Woitala threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk no he recorded three strikeouts.

The Magic’s offense was led by Brock Woitala, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Calvin Schmitz went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jackson Pribyl went 1-for-4 with a double and Alex Fiering was credited for an RBI. Caden Ritter went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Caden King was hit by a pitch. Zach Anderson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Luke Branson and Logan Raab both had a sacrifice.

ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 9 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 3

(Saturday June 5th @ St. Francis (SECTION 5AAA)

The Saints defeated their their Section 5AAA rivals the Tigers, backed by twelve hits. Their starting pitcher Hunter Engen threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ethan Smith, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Cam Husby went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Parker Leipzig went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Aaron Smith went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Lucas Hess went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Matthew Heinen went 1-for-5 and he scored one run. Ethan Roberts had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. CJ Block went 1-for-2, he had a sacrifice and he scored one run. Carsen Thorson earned a walk, Corbin Donner scored two runs and No. 24 had a stolen base.

The Tiger starting pitcher Blake Kilanowski threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Johnson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Thomas Hoffman, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Blake Kilanowski was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Noah Westphal went 1-for-2. Lincoln Benson went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mathew Friesen earned a walk. Elijah Unze earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Johnson was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 11 PIPESTONE AREA ARROWS 1 (5 In)

(Saturday June 5th @ Marshall) SECTION 3AA

The Bulldogs defeated their Section 3AA rivals the Arrows, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Bennett Evans started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led by Abe Bullard, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for six RBIs and he scored three runs. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored one run. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Cooper Bast was credited for an RBI. Eli Nelson wen 3-for-3 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 and he scored three runs and Drew Tangen went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored one run. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-1 and Chase Bayer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Arrows starting pitcher Austin Johnson, threw one inning, he gave up seven hits and seven runs. Dawson Schelhaas threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jayden Houselog threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Arrows offense included Austin Johnson, he went 2-for-2 with a triple, Jayden Houselog was credited for an RBI, Connor Zephier scored a run and Dawson Kellen and Cole Lueck both were hit by a pitch.

ANNANDALE CARDINALS 7 ROYALTON ROYALS 4

(Friday June 4th @ Royalton) SECTION 6AA

The Cardinals defeated their Section 6AA rivals, backed by four very timely hits and a couple of miscues by Royals. The Cardinals put up four runs in the first and they never did look back. Jack Howard started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two walks, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson Gagnon threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Hagstrom, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Bryce Fobbe went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Zach Schmidt was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Landon Jones went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he earned two walks and Hawkin Miller was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI. Carson Gagnon went 1-for-4, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Riley Niedzielski had a stolen base and he scored one run and Jack Nelson and Carson Wiles each scored one run.

The Royals starting pitcher Brady Petron threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Petron led the Royals offense, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Gabe Gorecki went 2-for-3 and Grayson Suska went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jacob Leibold was credited for an RBI and Brady Brezinka was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Will Gorecki earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Yourczek had a sacrifice.

(SECTION 6AA)

Monday June 7th

Pierz Pioneers vs. Albany Huskies

(7:00) @ Putz

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles vs. Cathedral Crusaders

(4:30) @ Faber

Annandale Cardinals vs. Foley Falcons

(7:00) @ Faber

Loser of Alexandria/Sartell vs. Winner of Rocori/Bemidji

(4:00) @ Faber

(SECTION 5AAA)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm vs. TBD (6:30) @ MAC

(SECTION 3AA)

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS vs. LUVERNE CARDINALS

(Tuesday June 8th @ Marshall) 5:00

(Section 8AAA)

Tuesday June 8th (FABER)

Alexandria Cardinals vs. Sartell Sabres (11:00)

Rocori Spartans vs. Bemdiji Lumberjacks (1:30)