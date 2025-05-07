Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard – Tuesday, May 7th

The ROCORI baseball team won its eighth straight game Tuesday night with a 7-3 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice in Cold Spring. Jake Stalboerger picked up the win on the mound with five innings of one-run, five strikeout work while also adding a run batted in at the plate.

The Spartans started the season 1-2 but have surged to a 9-2 overall record with the winning streak. ROCORI will host Willmar on Thursday at Cold Spring Baseball Park.

--

Cathedral's season-opening winning streak reached 13 with a 9-2 win over Milaca on Tuesday. The win clinched the Granite Ridge Conference baseball title for the Crusaders.

Caden Johnson and Nolan Bigaouette each had three runs batted in to pace the Crusaders' offense, while four pitchers combined to guide Cathedral to the win on the mound.

The Crusaders will play at Holy Family Catholic on Friday.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MAY 6th

Sartell 7, Alexandria 2

St. Cloud 17, Detroit Lakes 0

Pierz 8, Albany 5

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12, Kimball 7

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14, Kimball 2

Little Falls 9, Foley 0

Morris Area 9, Melrose 4

Osakis 12, St. John’s Prep 2

Osakis 15, St. John’s Prep 5

Pierz 3, Albany 2

Royalton 10, Maple Lake 5

Cathedral's softball team also clinched a conference title by beating Foley 14-0 in five innings Tuesday. Kyah Koenig hit a home run and drove in four runs in the win, while Liz Bell added three hits and a pair of runs scored.

The Crusaders are now 14-1 overall and 10-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. Cathedral will host Little Falls on Thursday.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR MAY 6th

Sartell 18, Fergus Falls 0

ROCORI 15, Alexandria 0

Sauk Rapids Rice 3, St. Cloud 1

St. Cloud 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Paynesville 6, Albany 0

Maple Lake 16, Holdingford 8

Kimball 15, Royalton 0

Morris Area 7, Melrose 1