Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, April 9th

The Cathedral Crusaders evened their record to 1-1 on the season with a 10-2 win over Milaca Tuesday at the MAC.

Eric Faust paced the Crusaders' offense with a three-hit game, including a two-run double, while Jon Bell added a pair of hits in the win. Sam Schneider pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs with six strikeouts to earn the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Fergus Falls 2, Rocori 1

Brainerd 11, Tech 3

Softball

Rocori 16, Fergus Falls 0

Cathedral 16, Albany 1

Brainerd 9, Tech 3