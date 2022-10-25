Powerball Jackpot Still Climbing

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is still going up.

No one won Monday night's jackpot so the estimated prize for Wednesday night's drawing is $680 million, or about $326 million if you choose the cash option.

It will be the 7th largest jackpot in the game's history.

Minnesota did have two $50,000 winners Monday night with those tickets sold in Rosemount and Watertown.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on August 3rd.

Powerball tickets are $2 to play.