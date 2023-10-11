Is This The Luckiest Spot To Buy Lottery Tickets In Minnesota?

The Powerball is up near historic levels, we're talking nearly $2 Billion dollars! So that led to me heading over to the Minnesota Lottery website, where I was scrolling through past locations that sold winning tickets. I noticed that one location and city seemed to be selling more winning big tickets than other locations in the state. That 4-leaf clover in the Northstar state seems to be under Winners Corner in Newport.

For those unfamiliar with Newport Minnesota, it's located along Highway 61 South of St. Paul, and just North of Cottage Grove. The population of Newport is just a touch short of 4,500 people, but already this year Winners Corner in Newport has sold 10 winning tickets valued at more than $25,000 a piece! The last winning ticket sold in Newport at Winners Corner was on October 7th, and it was a Powerball ticket worth $150,000!

The store itself, is a store that sells board games and lottery tickets, and my guess is they are selling more lottery tickets than board games at this point.

That's pretty incredible!

So does this make Newport the luckiest lottery city in Minnesota? By population compared to winning tickets it does. In terms of a city with the most big winning tickets though so far in 2023 that honor goes to...St. Paul with 16 winners of $25,000 or more playing the Minnesota Lottery.

With potentially a BILLION PLUS dollars on the line tonight, maybe it's worth cutting out of work early, or giving a friend in the Southeast Metro a call to pick up some tickets from one of the most winning locations in the state, located in tiny Newport!

In case you are wondering the address of Winners Corner is...1594 Hastings Ave in Newport...you know for educational purposes.

