$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.

However, there were a number of smaller prize winners. Here in Minnesota, there was a $1 million winner. That ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip in Hinckley. They are one of 16 $1 million winning tickets across the country.

There were another three $2 million winners in the country.

Minnesota also had three $50,000 winners with those tickets sold in Coon Rapids, Roseville, and Litchfield. They are among the 189 winning $50K tickets nationwide.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.5 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO