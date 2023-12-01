What Would Central Minnesotans Buy If They Won The Lottery?

A lot of people right now are having to financially balance what’s left of the Christmas shopping list versus how much money they have available.

This can be stressful when you want to give more gifts than you have money. But that could no longer be a problem for someone after this weekend if they are fortunate or as they say in the Hunger Games, “may the odds be ever in your favor”.

I’m talking about the fact that the two major lottery games both have jackpots over $350 million dollars.

The Mega Millions game is at $355 Million with a lump sum payout of $164 Million bucks. The next drawing is tonight (Friday) at 10 pm.

The Powerball Game is at $400 Million with a lump payout before taxes of $185.6 million dollars and the next drawing is Saturday Night at 10 pm.

Yesterday I took to our station mobile app and Facebook page asking listeners what the first frivolous thing they would buy. I set up the question by saying this would be after you donated to charities and took care of friends and family and paid off your bills of course.

This would be a purchase because you had “stoopid money” and because you could. And we got more than a few answers that fit that billing.

Kevin said he would start his collection of Military Tanks and other armored vehicles.

Anthony said he would buy a semi-truck full of beer and pass it out to those less fortunate for Christmas. “Cheers”!

Jana said she would download all the TV Shows and Movies she had always wanted to see on the Vudu Streaming platform.

Most of our other answers were more practical but still meaningful to the person who gave us their response.

Julie said she would buy a new camper and a new truck to pull it with.

Colleen would start by replacing the windows in her house and then put on a new deck.

Theresa would buy the wood to build a barn.

While Joan said she would add a pool with the accompanying sauna and hot tub.

Ericka was both practical and “spendy” has she would buy new vehicles for her family and houses, including one in Arizona that I’m quite sure she would use during the Minnesota Winters.

Kim needs to visit 14 more states to hit them all, so she would schedule the trip for that, and then bring in someone to clean her house.

Lynette said she would replace her tub with a walk-in shower, and then buy her husband a new skid-loader.

In the same vein Missy "might" get her husband a skid-loader, I guess it depends on his behavior on their trips to Turks & Caicos and then England.

Lissa wants a Range Rover, a white one to be exact.

Jo wants a new car while and Christina is going after a new house.

And Barb Ann wants a new car as well, but she already has one picked out, a brand-new Mustang.

Lisa is hitting the friendly skies because she wants to get her passport and plane tickets.

Carol was deciding between a sports car and a high-end camera. But it’s like I told her, with this kind of money she could have both, and take pictures of her car and then from her car.

And Rene said she couldn’t think of anything because she’s like Mr. Scrooge with her money. I suggested that she buy cards to send to all the people that she didn’t like, just to let them know they were on a list of people she’d never give money to. Joking of course, or was I?

My frivolous purchase would be an island, I’ve kind of got my eye on Fiji, or my own hotel building. Hey if you’re going to dream, dream big, right?

What do you think you'd do if you woke up in a pool of money?

Of course, none of this will become a reality if we don’t get our tickets. Mega Millions tonight (Friday), and Powerball tomorrow night (Saturday). Good Luck and hopefully you fare better than most of the contestants in The Hunger Games.