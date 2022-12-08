Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner.

Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen.

Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

Minnesota has now had four $1 million Powerball winners so far this year with the other winning tickets being sold in Duluth which had two of them, and one in Hinckley.

Meanwhile, Minnesota still has an unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions prize. That ticket was drawn back on July 29th and was sold at the Casey's General Store on University Avenue in Fridley.