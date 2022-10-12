22 Powerball Jackpot Winners in Minnesota Over 30 Years

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $420 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the popular lottery game with the first-ever drawing held on April 22nd, 1992. Just 15 states participated in the game at the beginning, including Minnesota. Today 48 U.S. lotteries offer the game to residents.

According to the Powerball officials, winning jackpot tickets have been sold in Minnesota 22 times over the past 30 years, third only behind the Hoosier Lottery (39) and the Mississippi Lottery (31).

More recently, Minnesota has been the home to seven Powerball jackpot winners since 2003. Most notable for us here in central Minnesota of course are the Happy Huskers in Holdingford who won on October 25th, 2003. They split a $99.5 million ticket (cash option) with a winner from Indiana.

Unfortunately, we haven't had a Powerball jackpot winner in our state sine 2013.

Minnesota's Powerball Jackpot winners since 2003:

Oct. 25th, 2003 - $99.5 million (cash,split)

Aug. 14th, 2004 - $53.1 million (cash)

July 7th, 2004 - $11.1 million (cash)

Nov. 1st, 2006 - $44.3 million (cash,split)

May 3rd, 2008 - $88 million (cash)

Aug. 10th, 2011 - $ 123.6 million (cash)

Aug. 7th, 2013 - $258.1 million (cash,split)