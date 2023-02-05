With No Winner Saturday, Powerball Jackpot Climbs Again
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, and 58 with a Powerball of 10. Four $1 million tickets were sold, but none of them were in Minnesota.
The jackpot now climbs to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The cash option is estimated to be around $403 million.
