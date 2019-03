The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Timberwolves 105-98 Thursday night at Moda Center. The Wolves fall to 31-47 with the loss.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 35 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 16 rebounds in the loss. The Blazers were led by Allen Crabbe, who scored 25 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves will play at Utah at 8 p.m. on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30.