The Detroit Pistons beat the Timberwolves 100-97 Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 10-6 with the loss.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 26 points while also pulling down ten rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scored 24 for the Wolves in the loss. Andre Drummond led Detroit with 20 points.

The Timberwolves will play at Charlotte Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.