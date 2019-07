Scott Piercy is the leader after the first round of the 3M Open at TPC in Blaine Thursday after shooting a 9-under 62. Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin are tied with 2nd at 7-under. Alexandria native Tom Lehman and PGA Champion Brooks Koepka are in a group at 4-under.

The 2nd round of the 3M Open begins today at 6:50 a.m.