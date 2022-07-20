Going to the 3M Open in Blaine? Here is What You Need to Know

Last weekend my husband told me not to make plans for July 24th, because he had bought us tickets to attend the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine. I'm super excited, I have been wanting to go to this event since it started and I just have never had this weekend of the summer available. I can only swing one day, but it's better than nothing! If you are making it down to the event in Blaine this weekend. Here is what you need to know:

When: July 21st - 24th

Course: TPC Twin Cities - Blaine, MN

How Much is the Purse?: $7,500,000

Who is the Favorite to Win?: Adam Svensson was the most recent pick to win on the PGA website. Cameron Champ won in 2021 with a final score of -15.

What time does it start?: Gates for spectators open at 6:30 AM

Where do I park?: General parking is available at the National Sports Center. Click Here to buy parking passes before you arrive. First shuttles of the day leave at 6:15 AM.

What is the bag policy?: The 3M Open adheres to the PGA Tour prohibited items list which can be found online here.

Bring a credit/debit card: There will be contactless payments across key point of sale locations on course so guests can purchase things using a safer cashless method. Guests are encouraged to “tap-and-go” with their contactless credit card at checkout in concessions and fan shop. No cash will be accepted onsite.

Getting Player Autographs: No memorabilia can be brought into the tournament, including pin flags, photos, trading cards, balls, and other sports paraphernalia. Autographs will be restricted to designated areas.

Keep Your Phone Quiet: Phones need to be kept on silent at all times, and there is no flash photography allowed. No live streaming or real-time coverage on the course, and phone calls are allowed only in designated areas. For more on this check the 3M Open website.

Where do the players go after the tournament?: The 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities is the first of three consecutive, 156-man opens that serve as the home stretch to determine the 125 qualifiers for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Have fun golf fans!

