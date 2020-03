The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-107 Sunday afternoon at Target Center. The loss drops Minnesota to 19-44 on the season.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 21 points, while D'Angelo Russell added 19 in the loss. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 37 points.

The Timberwolves will play against the struggling Rockets on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.