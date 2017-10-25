Pacers Pound Timberwolves

The Timberwolves lost 130-107 at home against the Indiana Pacers last night. Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 28 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 28 points and 7 rebounds and both Nemania Bjelica and Jamal Crawford added 18 points.

Minnesota trailed by 13 after the first quarter only to tie the game at halftime. The Wolves were then outscored 37-23 in the 3rd quarter and couldn't catch up in the 4th. Minnesota was out-rebounded 42-27. The Wolves played without Jimmy Butler. Butler missed the game with an upper respiratory infection.