Ovie And The Franchise: Why Bother With MLB? [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball continues to bicker like children when it comes to getting back on the field. What is keeping Jay and Dave from just turning in their Joe Mauer jerseys forever?

The podcast also gets into why the NBA, NHL, MLS and other leagues are seemingly having an easier time getting their acts together during the pandemic, and whether or not the NFL will be successful in its return.

Ovie and Franchise airs every Thursday on WJON at 1 pm, and the podcast can be found right here on this website.