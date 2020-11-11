Ovie And The Franchise – November 11th [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins have informed the Rochester Red Wings that they will be finding a new AAA affiliate, effective immediately. The front-runner to take over as the Twins' top minor league team is the St. Paul Saints, according to the Star Tribune.

This week on "Ovie and The Franchise," Dave and Jay break down the benefits and possible drawbacks of switching the Saints' affiliation from independent to affiliated baseball, Dalvin Cook's beast mode running the last two weeks, whether college football should even be playing and when (if?) the NHL will ever come back.