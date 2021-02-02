Ovie And The Franchise – February 2nd, 2021

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday in Tampa Bay. Is Tom Brady already the greatest quarterback of all time no matter what happens this weekend?

Jay and Dave break down Brady's legacy and whether Belichick should have retired to protect his reputation after Brady left the Patriots after the 2020 season? We also discussed whether Patrick Mahomes is already a top-five all time QB.

Who is in Jay's top five as of now? Is Aaron Rodgers actually way better than Brett Favre. Spoiler alert: Statistically, yes.

There are rumors swirling about the Vikings possibly trading quarterback Kirk Cousins, with the rumors favoring a swap with San Francisco and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Is "Jimmy G" a clear upgrade over Cousins? And which team would be more likely to surrender draft capital in the swap?

Elsewhere, the Lions traded veteran quarterbacks with the Rams. Detroit sent Matthew Stafford. Who won the trade and what does it mean for the future of the Lions?

Finally, we discuss the Twins and their frustrating lack of movement so far this offseason. Jay would like to see the Twins add a pair of bullpen arms and Nelson Cruz before the season starts, while Dave wants to see the whole checkbook open.