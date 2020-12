Because you've been good this year, we present you with an early edition of "Ovie and the Franchise." You're welcome.

This week, Jay and Dave discuss Justin Jefferson's standout rookie season, the Vikings' upcoming game against Tampa Bay, the NFC pecking order, what the Timberwolves might look like this season and more.

"Ovie and The Franchise" is recorded every Wednesday (or Tuesday apparently) and airs on WJON.