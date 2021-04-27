Ovie And The Franchise – April 27th [PODCAST]

Dave and Jay bring you another edition of "Ovie and the Franchise." The show is usually recorded on Tuesdays, except when it is recorded Monday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Among the topics discussed this week:

- The Twins dumpster fire continues. Some fans are calling for manager Rocco Baldelli to be fired. Is this ridiculous or just part of the job? How has Baldelli done in Jay and Dave's eyes?

- Are Derek Falvey and Thad Levine responsible for this mess? The bullpen was a clear need heading into the season, but the Twins mostly just picked up arms from the scrap heap.

- We talk all the time about baseball's "lagging popularity." How much does the increased focus on statistics and analytics have to do with this?

- The NFL Draft is coming up on Thursday. What do Jay and Dave think the Vikings should do? Do they NEED to take an offensive lineman in the first round or can they be flexible.

- If a quarterback or corner ends up falling to #14, would the Vikings consider selecting them? Can they sell that decision to the fanbase?

- It's pretty wild to think that a pro sports general manager is cool with putting their job security ahead of the best interest of millions of fans. Is this precisely what Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman is thinking regarding the draft?

- Should the Timberwolves attempt to finish the season on a high note, draft pick be damned? Or would it be better for the franchise long-term to 'tank' and try to keep its pick in the draft?