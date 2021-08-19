The Minnesota State Fair is still looking for part and full-time workers for the Great Minnesota Get Together which starts a week from today on August 26. The worker shortage that has hit the service and hospitality industry the hardest the last few months will likely mean a shortage of people choosing to work at the Minnesota State Fair. This will lead to longer lines for fair-goers. The State Fair is already suggesting people choose to go to the Fair during non peak hours which includes weekdays instead of weekends.

The Minnesota State Fair wants to employ 2,300 fair-time staff members. They employ nearly 80 year-round full-time staff members, and 450 summer staff. If you are interested in State Fair employment contact them at employment@mnstatefair.org or 651-288-4475. To find our more about the types of job opportunities at the Minnesota State Fair go here.