The US National Women's Soccer Team will play against Korea Republic at Allianz Field October 26.

Soccer fans will have an opportunity to see the Olympic Bronze Medal-winning US National Women's Soccer Team play in St. Paul this October. The October 26 game at MNUFC's Allianz Field will be the final of four games played around the Midwest against international teams. The first two matches in September will be against Paraguay's national team and held in Cleveland and Cincinnati. The final two games in October will be against Korea Republic in Kansas City and St. Paul. All matches will feature the players from the bronze-medal winning 2020 Olympic Team.

“It’s a privilege to be able to host the U.S. Women’s National team once again in front of our fans at Allianz Field,” said MNUFC CEO Chris Wright in a statement. “It’s wonderful that U.S. Soccer recognizes what an incredible venue we have for hosting our national teams for international competitions."

What's more, the October 26 game at Allianz Field will be USWNT star Carli Lloyd's last with the team and in soccer. She announced her retirement just days ago.

“Over the past 17 years, I’ve played in stadiums all over the world and all over the United States, but it seems appropriate that my last game will come in the area where the U.S. Women’s National Team basically started with domestic games in the mid-1980s,” Lloyd said. “Minnesota has really embraced their MLS team and fans deserve such a beautiful soccer stadium. I’m looking forward to playing my last game at Allianz Field and to experiencing the awesome fans there one more time.”

According to US Soccer, Lloyd ends her career as the second-most capped player in world soccer history as well as USA’s all-time top scorer in the Olympic Games with 10 goals, surpassing Abby Wambach. Her career has spanned 17 years over 3 different decades and included 4 World Cups and 4 Olympic Games. During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Carli Lloyd made headlines as the only player to stand during the National Anthem in the US's Bronze Medal match against Australia.

Presale tickets for the October 26 game in St. Paul will be available to select season ticket members and newsletter subscribers September 13. General admission tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, September 15 at ussoccer.com.

