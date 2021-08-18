This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone’s Home
Lewis & Clark Real Estate
Lake Superior Area Realtors via Zillow
I remember watching The Flintstones as a kid and desperately wanting to live in Fred and Wilma's house. That round, white, rock-shaped home filled with different stone age animals as household appliances seemed like the best way to live life.
Turns out there is a house for sale in the Duluth area where I could live out my childhood fantasy. A five-bedroom, three-bathroom home with the general exterior shape of The Flintstone home has hit the market for just $280,000:
One of Duluth's & Builder George Hovland's Most Creatively Built Homes! Located Near Universities (walking distance), This 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Dome Styled Architecture is Nestled on a Spectacular Large Wooded & Private Lot in KENWOOD and Offers Close to 3000 Finished Square Feet of Living Space!
The home was built in 1971 and has three sliding glass doors, multiple skylights, a wrap-around deck, exposed beam ceilings, and black cabinetry in the kitchen. It is a truly unique place to call home, and if I was house shopping in Duluth I would be 100% in on this property. It's quirky, different, and has so much potential. I wonder if a mammoth that is a vacuum cleaner comes with the house?