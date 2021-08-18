Man Accused of Raping Woman at Waite Park Hotel

ST. CLOUD -- A man with a Burnsville address is charged with raping a woman at a Waite Park hotel.

Police were called to the Coratel Inn & Suites in the 800 block of 1st Street South Sunday. Officers met with two women, one of whom was crying and cowering on the floor. The second woman was pacing, yelling, and threatening an unknown man.

The victim told police she was celebrating her birthday with the other woman who she said is her fiancee'. Three Hispanic men then joined them in the hotel parking lot. Court records show the three men started groping one of the women and the fiancee' then got angry and left.

The woman said she had nowhere to go at that point and went with one of the men who had rented a room. She also called her fiancee' to come and get her.

According to the charges, the victim said she knew the man intended to have sex with her, but didn't resist because she was afraid. The suspect, 38-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Galvan, is accused of pushing the woman down on the bed, taking off her clothes, and raping her. The assault was interrupted when the other woman knocked on the door. Gonzalez-Galvan then ran from the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities found multiple identification cards with addresses in Texas, Mexico, and a hotel in Burnsville. Upon being arrested, Gonzalez-Galvan told police he had no permanent address and had been staying at the Coratel Inn for two months.

Records show he told police that he met some girls celebrating a birthday and when one of them left, he rented a room for the other woman and they had sex. He said he left when the second woman knocked on the door because he didn't want any trouble.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for a sexual assault examination and Gonzalez-Galvan was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion.

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater