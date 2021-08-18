Want To Make Extra Money Working At The MN State Fair?

The Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner and they need your help. They're desperately trying to fill roughly 400 jobs before they open at the end of August.

According to CBS Local, "the departments the fair needs more workers in include ticket taking and selling; sanitation and park and ride lot attendants."

In addition to those open jobs, the fair's vendors are also hiring about 300 positions to work in food trucks/ buildings and more.

So, there's a position open for almost anyone whether you're looking to work with the food--up close and personal with the cheese curds...or far away from it helping upkeep the grounds. It could be fun!

Even if you've already got a full-time job, it might be worth taking a few extra vacation days and working the fair during that time. You could end up making a little extra money to take a vacation over the winter or get your holiday shopping money taken care of now.

We're not sure if any of the vendors are offering up free food while you work the stand, but it might be worth asking and negociating in there...because, who wouldn't love free fair food while you're working. I'd actually opt in to be paid in free food truck food. Yum!

The Minnesota State Fair runs Thursday, August 26 through Monday, September 6. If you're interested in applying for a job at the fair you can check out more information on the Minnesota State Fair website.

