The Weekender: Music, Rodeo, Kayaking, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Even though the summer is coming to a close there is still time to get out and have some fun around central Minnesota. Enjoy live music in downtown St. Cloud at the Common Roots Festival, check out the Clearwater Rodeo, take a ride on the River with the HikeHoppers, see the final Music in the Gardens concert, and sing along with Mark Wills at Rollies. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Common Roots FestivalSt. Cloud
Common Roots Festival is back this weekend. The festivities kicked off Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The event is an outdoor music festival throughout downtown St. Cloud. Over 200 artists will play on 13 stages at 11 different venues. All of the events are outdoors, so in case of inclement weather, that performance would be cancelled. For entry, you can pick up a $10 button at any of the sponsoring venues. For a list of sponsors and dates/times/location for music click below!
CLICK HERE for more information!
- Thursday, August 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 20th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 21st, 11:00 a.m.
- 2
Clearwater RodeoClearwater
Saddle up as the annual Clearwater Rodeo is back this weekend. This is the 41st Annual Rodeo put on by The Silver Bullet Saddle Club. In addition to the great rodeo action, the Club's Cook Shack will be cooking' up food all three days, and the Clear Water Lions Club's Beer Garden will serving up cold ones to wash it all down. Additional vendors will be on site selling food and other items. The fun kicks of Friday at 7:00 p.m. with a Rodeo Dance featuring Radio Nation to follow. Sunday will be Kids Day for kids 12 and under to get in for just $3 and kids 4 and under are free. Activities include a petting zoo, free pony rides, games, etc. General Admission tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, August 20th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 21st, 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 22nd, 12:00 p.m.
- 3
Waters and WondersClearwater
Join the HikeHoppers at Warner Lake County Park this weekend for a day of fun on both land and water. Spend 90 minutes on a guided hike exploring the park’s amazing trails, and another 90 minutes paddling on the water on Saturday! Finish your 3-hour time with a cool treat and take home a summer swag bag, a summer sand bucket of goodies, and all persons under 18 receive a free pair of binoculars! All participants are required to wear life jackets when kayaking. Cost ranges between $25-$65 and there are only a few spots left.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, August 21st, 8:00 a.m.
- 4
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
The summer Music in the Gardens concert series wraps up this weekend. This is the last weekend to enjoy some live music surrounding by the beautiful scenery of the Mississippi River and Munsinger Gardens. This weekends musical performer is Ring of Kerry. The concert is free and will start at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again sell those fabulous root beer floats.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, August 22nd, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Mark WillsSauk Rapids
County music artist Mark Wills will be playing at Rollies in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Wills has captivated fans and listeners for over two decades. Some of his songs include Jacobs Ladder, 19 Somethin', Don't Laugh at Me and many more. Wills will be playing tonight a Rollies at 6:00 p.m.. You're asked to call for tickets.
CALL 320-255-0912 For Tickets!
- Thursday, August 19th, 6:00 p.m.