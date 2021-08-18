St. Cloud VA Veterans Crisis Line Making Yards Signs Available

September is Suicide Prevention Month and the St. Cloud V.A. Veterans Crisis Line is inviting people to to raise awareness about suicide prevention by distributing 1,000 VCL yard signs across Central Minnesota.

Participants are asked to distribute a minimum of 5 VCL yard signs and individuals receiving signs are asked to commit to keeping the signs in yards for as long as possible. Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jinae Plumhoff and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON today. Plumhoff says the signs are intended to create awareness about the Veterans Crisis Line and about the importance of suicide prevention.

Get our free mobile app

To order the free signs for your organization contact the St. Cloud VA's Suicide Prevention team at 320-252-1670 extension 6719 or fax the order form to 320-255-6389.

Organizations submitting orders by August 20 can pick them up from the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud and VA clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo the week of August 23-27.

The Veterans Crisis Line is a free confidential resource that is available to any veteran even if they are not enrolled in the VA health care system or registered with the VA. The Veterans Crisis Line can connect Veterans to local suicide prevention coordinators.

WJON's Voices for Veterans program is brought to you by Coil's Flags and Flagpoles and can be heard the 3rd Wednesday of each month on WJON at 8:15 a.m. Barry Venable helps coordinator the guests and appears on the program each month. If you'd like to hear this month's program it is available below. Hear more about the St. Cloud VA.